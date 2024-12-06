Harborough Rotarians raise over £600 for the national Movember 2024 campaign

Rotarians have grown moustaches and gone dry for November, raising over £600 for the national Movember campaign.

This campaign aims to raise understanding of men’s health issues and fund health projects for men. People throughout the UK are encouraged to grow a moustache (Mo) during November.

Rotarian Rennie Quinn grew a moustache for November and Rotarian Chris Etherington did not touch alcohol for the month.

Rennie had his moustache shaved off in front of all club members, by Rotarian Hilary Hearnshaw. At that meeting, at Market Harborough Golf Club, all Rotarians who did not have a real moustache wore a false moustache in solidarity with Rennie.

Rotarians wearing false moustaches in support of Rennie Quinn who grew a real one during Movember.

The club members are now preparing for the next SwiMarathon on March 1-3. Teams of up to six swimmers have one lane for 50 minutes to swim a relay. Swimmers get sponsorship for their efforts and the money raised is donated by the Rotary Club to local good causes.