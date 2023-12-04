News you can trust since 1854
Harborough retirement developments spread Christmas cheer with visits from local choirs

Tebbutt Lodge and Elizabeth Place are holding festive events
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:54 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 11:54 GMT
Retirement developments across Market Harborough are celebrating Christmas with visits from local choirs.

Churchill Retirement Living will hold a Festive Cheer event at Tebbutt Lodge on Friday December 15 from 2.30pm. It will include festive food and drink and carols performed by the Songbirds Choir.

At McCarthy Stone’s Elizabeth Place from 2pm on Friday (December 8) there will be drinks and mince pies. Meadowdale Primary School’s children’s choir will also be singing carols. Residents and their families are welcome.

