Harborough restaurants win big at English Curry Awards

Avatar Dining celebrates being named Restaurant of The Year in the East Midlands category.

Two local Indian restaurants are celebrating scooping prizes at the English Curry Awards.

The event was held at Birmingham NEC and saw more than 350 people celebrate the best of the curry industry.

In Harborough Indian and Nepalese restaurant Avatar Dining was named Restaurant of The Year in the East Midlands category, while Nyima Tsering from Everest Lounge was named Chef of The Year in regional and national categories.

Organisers say the awards ‘recognise the hard work, determination, impeccable service and efforts of England’s best curry establishments and professionals that create and serve delicious dishes at an excellent standard’. Winners are voted for by the public.

A spokesman from Avatar Dining said: “It is a proud moment for us again this year. We would like to thank all our valued customers for supporting us immensely, This award is not only for Avatar, it equally goes to our customers. With out you, it wouldn’t be possible. Huge thanks to entire team of Avatar.”

Everest Lounge was equally as delighted with its award.

A spokesman said: “Thank you English Curry Awards for this prestigious award and thank you also to our customers. This has validated our hard work and yet motivated even more for bigger and better things. Thank you team Everest Lounge.”

Event organisers Oceanic Consulting congratulated the winners.

Director Yasmin Mahmood said: “We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English curry industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.