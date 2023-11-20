Harborough restaurant scoops top prize at National Asian Curry Awards
It won the award for a second time.
A Market Harborough restaurant has been named Nepalese Restaurant of the Year.
Everest Lounge on St Mary’s Road received the award for the second consecutive year at the National Asian Curry Award in London.
A spokesman said: “We are deeply proud of this recognition and committed to providing an exceptional dining experiences to our valued patrons.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for your unwavering support. Without your invaluable support, this would not have been possible.