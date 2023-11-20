It won the award for a second time.

The team from Everest Lounge celebrate their win.

A Market Harborough restaurant has been named Nepalese Restaurant of the Year.

Everest Lounge on St Mary’s Road received the award for the second consecutive year at the National Asian Curry Award in London.

A spokesman said: “We are deeply proud of this recognition and committed to providing an exceptional dining experiences to our valued patrons.