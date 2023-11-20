News you can trust since 1854
Harborough restaurant scoops top prize at National Asian Curry Awards

It won the award for a second time.
By Laura Kearns
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:59 GMT
The team from Everest Lounge celebrate their win.The team from Everest Lounge celebrate their win.
A Market Harborough restaurant has been named Nepalese Restaurant of the Year.

Everest Lounge on St Mary’s Road received the award for the second consecutive year at the National Asian Curry Award in London.

A spokesman said: “We are deeply proud of this recognition and committed to providing an exceptional dining experiences to our valued patrons.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for your unwavering support. Without your invaluable support, this would not have been possible.

