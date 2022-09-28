Harborough restaurant recognised in the Leicester Curry Awards

Avatar Dining celebrated being named Best Fine Dining Restaurant

A restaurant in Harborough has been named the Best Fine Dining Restaurant in the Leicester Curry Awards.

Indian and Nepalese restaurant Avatar Dining on St Mary’s Road scooped the award after beating off stiff competition from others across the city and county.

Restaurant owner KC Suresh said: “This is really a proud moment for me and my team. I would like thank my dearest valued customers who are always there for us. It wouldn’t be possible without your support.

“Finally thank you so much Leicester Curry Award team, judges - great personalities who recognise our dedication and hard work. Many thanks again.”

The award comes just weeks after the restaurant was named Restaurant of the Year in the East Midlands category of the English Curry Awards.