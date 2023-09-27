Harborough restaurant named best for fine dining in Leicestershire Curry Awards

Award-winning Avatar Dining

A Market Harborough restaurant has been named the best for fine dining in Leicestershire.

Avatar Dining on St Mary’s Road scooped the accolade at the Leicestershire Curry Awards. It’s new restaurant in Lutterworth also won the award for ‘best new restaurant’.

A spokesman said: “Both our restaurants won prestigious awards last night.

“We are thrilled and deeply honoured Avatar Dining was awarded the coveted title of best fine dining restaurant, and Avatar Dining Lutterworth awarded the best new restaurant of the year in the Leicestershire Curry Awards 2023.

“Winning this prestigious award is a moment of immense pride for our entire team.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal patrons whose support has been invaluable on this journey and for recognising our dedication to the culinary excellence.