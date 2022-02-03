Harborough residents urged to burn off the winter calories - and support a local children’s hospice at the same time

Bow Bear preparing to take on Miles for Rainbows

A children’s hospice is encouraging people in Harborough to sign up to a stiff new challenge to burn off the winter calories - and support them at the same time.

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, which cares for life-limited babies, children and young people from Leicestershire, has launched its Miles for Rainbows initiative.

Taking place throughout April, people are being exhorted to do a 64.2-mile loop – either in one go or spread across the month.

People can lace up their trainers or walking boots, don their dance shoes or swimsuits or saddle up on the bike.

Claire Hoggan, Rainbows events fundraiser, said: “The route is a 64.2-mile loop.

“That’s the distance from our hospice in Loughborough, to Leicester Royal Infirmary, to Nottingham Queen’s Medical Centre and back to our hospice.

“Although you can do the route in any way you please, we've chosen this route as we have introduced Rainbows Nurses into these hospitals.

“As a result, we are now reaching more families than ever and Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire families are able to receive Rainbows care in a different way,” said Claire.

“By walking, swimming, cycling or running the distance between the two hospitals, you can help us bring more Rainbows Nurses to our other regional hospitals.

“When taking part in Miles for Rainbows we’d love you to fundraise for us.

“There isn’t a fundraising target for this event but we are grateful for any amount you are able to raise.

“Anyone who raises £50 per person will receive a Rainbows-branded canvas shopping bag as an extra thank you.”

Raising £50 could fund a home visit from a Rainbows Nurse, giving respite care to an isolated family.

A donation of £100 could pay for a two-hour music therapy session, providing a space for a child or young person to express themselves.

Entry is £15 and all participants will receive a Rainbows T-shirt.