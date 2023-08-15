Harborough residents told to prepare ahead of bank holiday and NHS strikes

Consultants are set to go on strike

Residents are being advised to prepare as the bank holiday comes immediately after strike action for the NHS.

Hospital consultants are set to strike on Thursday August 24 and Friday August 25, meaning services are expected to be under pressure, with GP practices and pharmacies then closing on Monday August 28.

Chief medical officer for the NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board, Dr Nil Sanganee said: “If you take regular prescription medication please make sure you have enough to last the extended weekend and avoid being caught short and running out of supplies. You can order your medication using the NHS App, as well as through your GP practice.

“Last minute orders put a strain on pharmacy resources, with the risk that you may not be able to get hold of your medication in time. Ordering early will save time and will make sure you can collect your medicine from your nearest pharmacy and not have to travel further.”

For urgent health needs over the bank holiday residents should phone 111 or in an emergency 999.

Dr Sanganee added: “The 999 service should only be used for an urgent, life threatening, medical situation, where emergency assistance is required.