Harborough residents share their precious memories of the late Queen

Marion Lewis OBE interviewed by GB TV during the friendship lunch sharing memories of HM The Queen at the Royalist pub. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Memories of the late Queen have been shared over lunch with friends.

A lunch was organised by Home Instead, which helps people stay at home in Harborough, Rutland, Corby and Oadby by providing care. The event was held at The Royalist pub in Harborough and saw visitors share memories of the late monarch.

GB News cameras were there to record the event live on air.

Sylvia Saunders, Pam Davison, Lynette Haines and Colin Sharp who was presented this book at school when he was eight. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Organiser Marion Lewis OBE said: “It is wonderful our clients who can get out of their homes can share their memories with everyone else over lunch. They have a catch up and take part in quizzes during our monthly Friendship Lunch too.

“There aren’t many people here the Queen’s life hasn’t touched. Some people here have lived through three monarchs and have some fantastic stories.”

Among them was Sylvia Saunders who said: “I met the Queen four times and King Charles at the 300th anniversary of the Chelsea Hospital. He recognised me from a previous visit due to my regiment badge.”

And Lynette Haines said: “I can remember the Queen’s coronation - I was nine years of age and we had a street party where all the neighbours got together, did food, laid the table and brought the food out.

GB TV film during the Friendship Lunch at the Royalist pub. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“We all had a five shilling coronation coin which sadly I haven’t got now.

“I have met Charles twice at Sandringham when I have been to the flower show and I think he will make a fantastic King.”

Colin Sharp added: “I remember the coronation too - at the time I was presented with a book at junior school, I was eight years old.

“It brings back so many great memories of the Queen through her reign from start to finish. She meant such a lot to me, I just love the royal family.”

VASL volunteer Ann Mcalwane with Beryl Kelsey who has lived through three monarchs.PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Home Instead provides care at home to enable elderly people to remain living independently.

Along with providing care it also offers companionship, outings, appointment trips, light housekeepings, respite care, home from hospital services and and support for clients and their families to do whatever is required.

