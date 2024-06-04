Harborough residents encouraged to sign up for ‘Ride+Stride’ fundraiser to give local churches a boost

Participants can walk, jog, cycle, ride a horse or a mobility scooter.Participants can walk, jog, cycle, ride a horse or a mobility scooter.
An annual church fundraiser covering the Harborough district and the whole of Leicestershire is hoping to raise more than £40,000 to mark its 60th anniversary.

Residents are being encouraged to sign up to the LeicesterShire Historic Churches Trust’s 60th Ride+Stride event this September.

The fundraiser aims to raise money for repairs and improvements to historic churches, chapels and meeting houses across the region.

Taking place on Saturday 14, it includes a church open day and a sponsored event for cyclists, walkers, joggers, runners, horse-riders and mobility scooter drivers.

People can also be sponsored as a ‘welcomer’ on duty in a church.

The trust is hoping to raise over £40,000, exceeding last year’s £37,253 total.

Trust chair Janet Arthur told the Mail: “Ride+Stride offers a great opportunity to not only take in some of the incredible church buildings and chapels we have here in Leicestershire, but to also raise funds to help repair and preserve those in need of support.

“The total money raised in 2023 was a 7.5 per cent increase on 2022, and a great way to mark the trust’s 60th anniversary in 2024 would be to have as many people as possible take part in

Ride+Stride this year to raise more than £40,000 this year!”

Participants plan their own route – which may cross county borders – from a list of churches and chapels open on the day.

Sponsorship money can go to churches visited by the participant during the event, or collected as a total amount to be donated.

Visit www.lhct.org.uk/ride-and-stride for more information.

