Harborough residents appalled over sudden appearance of 5G mast 'eyesore'

The mast appeared suddenly say residents.

Residents have hit out at the sudden appearance of a ‘horrendous’ 5G mast in a residential area in Harborough.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mast was erected on Friday April 25, in Welland Park Road, much to the dismay of unsuspecting residents.

One person, who did not want to be named, described it as a “horrendous communications tower” that was “an act of vandalism because it completely ruined the area’s historic outlook”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told the Harborough Mail: “This tower is more than twice the height of the buildings around it and is an absolute eyesore for all the residents of this area. It can now even be seen from town.”

It has been described as an 'eye sore'.

She added: “What is it for and why did it need to be put right in the middle of a residential area?”

However, Harborough District Council has said that the situation is out of its hands. The tower falls under government ‘permitted development rights’ since it is under 30 metres.

A spokesperson explained: “The applicant on behalf of EE Ltd notified the council prior to works starting that the phone mast constituted ‘permitted development’ under the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015. The order is formulated by central government, not the district council. Harborough District Council is bound by the provisions of the order which limits the control the council can have over matters such this."

However, it is understood a question is being asked of Leicestershire County Council (LCC) about the approval process.

The Mail has asked LCC for a comment.