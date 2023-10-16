Frankie, before and after the weight loss.

A Harborough quizzer who has appeared on shows like Mastermind and Eggheads has launched a Slimming World group after being shocked at her weight gain on a tv appearance.

Frankie Fanko has taken part in multiple TV quiz shows, but the most recent appearance left her ‘shocked’ at her size.

The 40-year-old vowed to lose weight and headed to her nearest Slimming World group.

Frankie has launched her own weight loss group

She said: “I put on a lot of weight over the last few years due to comfort eating when my dad died, baby weight and then lockdown.

“Watching my most recent TV quiz appearance, I was shocked at just how big I looked. I decided I was going to lose weight before my big birthday and my mum recommended Slimming World.

“I used to think ‘healthy’ food had to be boring, but I can enjoy all my old favourites and still lose weight.”

Frankie stepped up her weight loss efforts by carrying out exercise too. It led to her losing 3st 4lb in nine months.

Frankie was inspired to lose weight after being shocked by her weight gain on a tv show

And she has been left so inspired she has become a Slimming World consultant with groups taking place from November 2 at 6pm and 7.30pm every Thursday at Welland Park Academy.

Frankie added: “I’m heading into my 40s feeling the happiest and healthiest I have for years, and running my own Slimming World group will be the perfect way to keep that positivity going.

“I can’t wait to support other people on their own journey.”