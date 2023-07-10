Pupils celebrate their wins

Pupils from Market Harborough C of E Academy are celebrating scooping three top sporting prizes in the past month.

Children from Years 3 to 6 overcame tough competition from 13 other schools to win the South Leicestershire and Rutland Area Sports Trophy for the second year running, during an inter-schools’ event.

Following this victory, Years 3 and 4 pupils were invited to the county finals at Loughborough University where they helped the Harborough and Blaby district to come second and won the award for ‘Spirit of the Games’.

Headteacher Emma Tayler said: “As a result of coming first in the area sports competition earlier in the month, our Year 3 and 4 athletes were invited to compete in the Leicestershire and Rutland School Games Summer Festival where they faced all the other winning school teams from across the entire county.

“Our children performed like the stars they are, helping to secure an overall second place for the Harborough and Blaby District (Learning South Leicestershire) Team, whilst winning the Year 3/4 South Leicestershire Spirit of the Games Trophy for their outstanding sportsmanship and sense of fair play.

“We are immensely proud of all our athletes and to have come home with a win, a second place for the district and to be named ‘Spirit of the Games’ team is just incredible. They are wonderful children with a fantastic work ethic and we are delighted for them.”

