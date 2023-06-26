Pupils learn how to shine shoes

Ridgeway Primary Academy hosted the event with students from Robert Smyth Academy on hand to prepare Year 6 pupils as they prepare to move to secondary school.

Head of school Dave Turner said: “We wanted to create a day that our Year 6 pupils would not only find fun but also informative; a day that would help them prepare to move up to secondary school. This is a big move for many children and often they worry silently or feel embarrassed about asking questions. By having a day away from the classroom, where students from Robert Smyth Academy could chat openly about their memories of leaving primary school, we hoped to ease our pupils concerns and reassure them. From the feedback we’ve had, the event was a great success.”

Workshops were also delivered to teach skills often taken for granted – like how to read food labels and make good food choices, find and fix a bike puncture, polish shoes, pair socks, read care instructions on clothes and to put a cover on a duvet.

Pupils learn how to deal with a bike puncture

Mr Turner added: “Too often we hear parents wishing their child would do a bit more at home, and so we decided to help by teaching some basic, practical life skills with the support of our friends and volunteers.