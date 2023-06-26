News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Harborough pupils learn essential life skills at school event

Pupils across Harborough have teamed up to learn essential life skills.
By Laura Kearns
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 13:37 BST
Pupils learn how to shine shoesPupils learn how to shine shoes
Pupils learn how to shine shoes

Ridgeway Primary Academy hosted the event with students from Robert Smyth Academy on hand to prepare Year 6 pupils as they prepare to move to secondary school.

Head of school Dave Turner said: “We wanted to create a day that our Year 6 pupils would not only find fun but also informative; a day that would help them prepare to move up to secondary school. This is a big move for many children and often they worry silently or feel embarrassed about asking questions. By having a day away from the classroom, where students from Robert Smyth Academy could chat openly about their memories of leaving primary school, we hoped to ease our pupils concerns and reassure them. From the feedback we’ve had, the event was a great success.”

Workshops were also delivered to teach skills often taken for granted – like how to read food labels and make good food choices, find and fix a bike puncture, polish shoes, pair socks, read care instructions on clothes and to put a cover on a duvet.

Pupils learn how to deal with a bike puncturePupils learn how to deal with a bike puncture
Pupils learn how to deal with a bike puncture
Most Popular

Mr Turner added: “Too often we hear parents wishing their child would do a bit more at home, and so we decided to help by teaching some basic, practical life skills with the support of our friends and volunteers.

Among those who provided workshops and support on the day was bike charity Sustrans, former Naval Officer Simon Cooke, and Midlands Coop Community Coordinator Karen Bevan. Cherry Blossom Shoe Care donated polish and brushes to help teach children how to shine shoes.

Related topics:Dave TurnerHarborough