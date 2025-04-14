Harborough pupils in their element in Rotary Young Scientist Competition
Budding scientists dazzled crowds during the Rotary Young Scientist Competition at Robert Smyth Academy in Market Harborough.
The academy hosted five primary schools whose Year 4 and 5 pupils were challenged to complete several science activities and a quiz.
Great Bowden pupils came out top in the Young Scientist competition, defending their 2023 title.
Their success was marked at a recent school assembly when the shield trophy was presented – or ‘returned’ – to them.
The event, which was supported by the Rotary Club, will return next year.