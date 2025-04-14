Harborough pupils in their element in Rotary Young Scientist Competition

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Apr 2025, 11:07 BST
Rotary Young Scientists 2025 - Great Bowden Academy
Budding scientists dazzled crowds during the Rotary Young Scientist Competition at Robert Smyth Academy in Market Harborough.

The academy hosted five primary schools whose Year 4 and 5 pupils were challenged to complete several science activities and a quiz.

Great Bowden pupils came out top in the Young Scientist competition, defending their 2023 title.

Their success was marked at a recent school assembly when the shield trophy was presented – or ‘returned’ – to them.

The event, which was supported by the Rotary Club, will return next year.

