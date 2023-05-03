Pupils get stuck in.

Harborough pupils have got their hands dirty to help create a sensory garden.

A group of children at Ridgeway Primary Academy created pathways and built raised beds to add to the school’s outdoor learning and reflection space.

It was created with local builders from David Wilson Homes, with the developer also donating topsoil and creating a wellbeing garden to provide a place of reflection and remembrance for schoolchildren.

One of the pupils help with the works.

Headteacher Dave Turner said: “The work the team did looks brilliant and will benefit the children and staff for years to come.”

The builders are working at the nearby Burnmill Grange development.

David Wilson spokesman John Reddington said: “We’ve developed a fantastic partnership with Ridgeway Primary Academy and the school has the best interest of its pupils at heart.

“We’ve had the opportunity to support the school in multiple exciting projects that have really enhanced its facilities, and provided a space for the pupils to expand their learning and experiences outdoors.”