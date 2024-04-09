Harborough prepares for return of agricultural event favourite this summer

The popular show has been running since 1957. Image: Peter Alvey

Harborough is preparing to welcome the return of an annual favourite this summer.

The agricultural Blaston Show, which has been running since 1957, is set to take place on June 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show – at the Blaston Showground, Langton Road, Slawston – draws thousands each year, and organisers say last year’s event was the best yet, with some 5,000 visitors raising nearly £11,500 for local charities.

This year, the show’s main beneficiaries are GEMS Charity – which supports people receiving chemotherapy - and Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

This year’s event promises a fun family day out, jam packed with exhibitions, activities, stalls and entertainment.

Exhibitors and spectators come from across the region, with something to appeal to all generations, from classic cars to high-tech farming technology and traction engines, livestock and horses and its popular dog show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back by popular demand will be the giant Aldabra tortoises, who first appeared at Blaston Show in 2018. The prehistoric-looking creatures can live to 250 years of age and are 45 before they can

breed. Large ones can, if circumstances dictate, go up to 12 months without eating and three to four months without drinking.

There will also be Barrel Racing in the main arena and an array of children’s entertainment.

Tickets can be bought online or on the gate which opens at 8am.

Entry fees cost £5 for 13 to 16 year olds and £14 for over 16s.