Harborough police to get new office in Lutterworth - nine years after station closure

File image.

Harborough police are to get their own dedicated office in Lutterworth – after the town’s police station was closed nine years ago.

The new base in the fast-growing Harborough district town should be up and running by the end of this year.

It is being bankrolled by Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews as he ploughs in funding supplied by local housing developers.

Mr Matthews said he wants to put officers back “at the heart of the community” in Lutterworth after the town’s police station was shut in 2013.