There is a knife bank available at Harborough Police Station.

Anyone with a zombie-style knife or machete is urged to hand it into Harborough Police Station before the weapons are banned.

The amnesty scheme is running across the country ahead of the Government ban from September 24 when the weapons are added to the list of prohibited offensive weapons.

It will be an offence to possess weapons which meet certain criteria, in a move aiming to reduce the deadliest types of knives in circulation.

The ‘zombie-style’ knives and machetes refer to aggressive looking blades used in zombie movies and shows, and the update to the Criminal Justice Act widens the scope to include ‘zombie-style’ as well as traditional zombie knives banned in 2016.

Those with weapons meeting the criteria can surrender them at their nearest designated police station under the scheme which runs until 11.59pm on September 23.

Harborough Police Station is among those with collection bins available across Leicestershire.

Compensation will be paid by the Home Office if the weapons surrendered meet the criteria.