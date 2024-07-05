Harborough police officer and PCSO receive recognition for their role in potentially saving the life of high-risk missing person
PC Olivia Dutton received a Superintendent’s Award for outstanding work finding a high-risk missing person intent on ending their life, while
PCSO Alex Caswell-Jones was also commended for his "outstanding work" during the incident.
A Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police spokesman said: “The lady was located and carried by PC Dutton and ambulance colleagues from the middle of a park in order to receive life-saving treatment.”
PC Dutton has been a police officer for nearly three years, and before was a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO).She said: “Receiving a Superintendent’s Award and a Chief Constable Commendation for Outstanding Work is a real honour to be recognised for my work.“I am extremely proud to serve the people of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.
“While I don’t do this for awards, it is always a real boost to be recognised and awarded for my work. I will continue to serve with distinction and focus on what really matters to the community.”
PCSO Caswell-Jones, from the Lutterworth Beat team, has been a PCSO for just over a year and a half. Market Harborough Police said he was recognised for his "outstanding work when assisting to locate a high risk missing person that was intent on ending her life".
He said: "I felt both a little shocked and pleased to receive this award and to be recognised for the work myself and the other officers put in."