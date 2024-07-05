Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police officer and PCSO from Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police have received recognition for their work in locating a high-risk missing person and potentially saving her life.

PC Olivia Dutton received a Superintendent’s Award for outstanding work finding a high-risk missing person intent on ending their life, while

PCSO Alex Caswell-Jones was also commended for his "outstanding work" during the incident.

A Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police spokesman said: “The lady was located and carried by PC Dutton and ambulance colleagues from the middle of a park in order to receive life-saving treatment.”

PCSO Alex Caswell-Jones and PC Olivia Dutton with their awards (photos by Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police).

PC Dutton has been a police officer for nearly three years, and before was a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO).She said: “Receiving a Superintendent’s Award and a Chief Constable Commendation for Outstanding Work is a real honour to be recognised for my work.“I am extremely proud to serve the people of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

“While I don’t do this for awards, it is always a real boost to be recognised and awarded for my work. I will continue to serve with distinction and focus on what really matters to the community.”

PCSO Caswell-Jones, from the Lutterworth Beat team, has been a PCSO for just over a year and a half. Market Harborough Police said he was recognised for his "outstanding work when assisting to locate a high risk missing person that was intent on ending her life".