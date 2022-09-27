Harborough photographer snaps wildlife calendar to raise money for local charity

Otters by Peter Crowe

Wildlife shots taken by a local photographer will raise money for a Leicestershire-based charity.

Peter Crowe from Market Harborough has snapped a series of images which feature in the 2023 calendar produced in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation, which supports those who have suffered life-changing injuries, particularly through sports.

Pictures include local otters, beavers from Scotland, little owls and a Tawny Owl swooping in for the kill.

Tawny Owl by Peter Crowe

It is the fourth annual calendar produced by Peter with all proceeds going to Matt’s charity.

Peter said: “We hope to take the total raised to over £2,000 with this year’s sales. I know people love the pictures and I am sure this year’s selection will be as popular as ever. Many of the pages feature collages of particular animals, so it’s better value than ever before.

“The Matt Hampson Foundation does amazing work helping those who have suffered life-changing injuries, particularly sportspeople.

“Many people will be aware of the charity through its links with Leicester Tigers. At present the foundation is expanding its facilities at the Get Busy Living Centre so that it can offer help to even more people.”

Matt Hampson’s nationally-renowned foundation is based at Burrough on the Hill, near Melton Mowbray.

The gifted young Leicester Tigers prop was just 20 when he suffered devastating injuries in a freak accident in an England Under-21 training session in 2005.

Matt, who had a dazzling rugby union career in front of him, was paralysed from the neck down and could only breathe via a ventilator.

But the inspiring star bounced back from the tragedy to set up his foundation to support others who have also been catastrophically injured playing sport.

Part of the foundation includes the Get Busy Living centre, which is built in a former aircraft hangar. People affected by life-changing injuries can make use of the state-of-the-art rehabilitation facilities, meet fellow beneficiaries and relax in peaceful surroundings.