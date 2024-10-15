Harborough photographer hosts fundraising photo shoot in memory of ‘amazing granny’

Wright Studios founder and photographer Imogen Watt.

A photographer is holding a charity photo shoot in honour of her late gran.

Imogen Watt is offering parents three portrait photos of their youngsters – including newborns, babies or toddlers - in exchange for a £20 donation to Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The event takes place at Wright Studios, in Manor Walk, on Sunday (October 20), 10am to 4pm.

No appointment is necessary.

Imogen explained: “Pancreatic Cancer is one of the deadliest common cancers. The brutal reality is that diagnosis comes far too late for most people.

“Thanks to the work of Pancreatic Cancer UK's team of researchers, a simple test to detect the cancer earlier is within reach. It just needs more funding.

“I have chosen to support Pancreatic Cancer UK in memory of my amazing Granny, who sadly lost her life to this awful disease. So if you can, please come along on Sunday to support an important charity and get some amazing portraits of your little ones."