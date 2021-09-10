Harborough photographer creates stunning wildlife calendar to support the Matt Hampson Foundation

Photographer Peter Crowe has created a stunning wildlife calendar to support the Matt Hampson Foundation.

A Market Harborough photographer has created a stunning wildlife calendar to support the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Peter Crowe’s visual masterpiece stars a whole range of spectacular birds and animals from around England.

You can snap up a copy for £12 - with all profits going to the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Photographer Peter Crowe has created a stunning wildlife calendar to support the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Peter said: “This is the third calendar I have produced and we have raised over £1,000 for the charity to date.

“Matt is such an inspirational figure.

“He has turned the tragedy of his injury into a beacon of hope for others with similar injuries.

“The Foundation and the Get Busy Living Centre are doing great work and if I can make a small contribution I will be delighted,” said Peter.

Photographer Peter Crowe has created a stunning wildlife calendar to support the Matt Hampson Foundation.

“I thought this was a great opportunity to put my hobby to good use.

“I have only just publicised it on social media and already the first print run has sold out.

“I will be ordering more very shortly.”

Matt Hampson’s nationally-renowned foundation is based at Burrough on the Hill, near Melton Mowbray.

The brilliant-gifted young Leicester Tigers prop was just 20 when he suffered devastating injuries in a freak accident in an England Under-21 training session in 2005.

Matt, who had a dazzling rugby union career in front of him, was paralysed from the neck down and could only breathe via a ventilator.

But the inspiring star bounced back from the tragedy to set up his foundation to support others who have also been catastrophically injured playing sport.

If you would like to buy a copy of the calendar you can contact Peter on 07967 504034 or by emailing [email protected]

The calendar is £12 plus £2 p&p if required.