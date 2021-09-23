Harborough pensioner in his 80s urges others to brush up on their driving skills after completing an assessment for people over 60

David Parker, 83, from Fleckney, took his driving test back in 1956 and admits that a lot has changed since then, so he signed up for the Leicestershire County Council SAGE (Safer Driving with Age) scheme.

A Harborough district pensioner in his 80s is urging others to brush up on their driving skills after completing an assessment for people over 60.

David Parker, 83, from Fleckney, took his driving test back in 1956 and admits that a lot has changed since then, so he signed up for the Leicestershire County Council SAGE (Safer Driving with Age) scheme.

He said: “I’m very pleased I decided to book an assessment. Audrey, the driving instructor, did the assessment at my house and we then took a drive around.

“After the drive, she talked me through a few points. There were a lot of positives such as my lane discipline being very good, overtaking in the vehicle, and that I keep my car well maintained and looked after. She also gave me some useful advice such as more use of my nearside mirror.

“I think it was really useful to have a professional giving me their guidance and advice, which helps me iron out any habits I’ve picked up over the years. I have gained a lot of confidence since the assessment; I am always remembering the advice I got from Audrey.”

David regularly drives with wife, Dorothy, to local garden centres, cafes, and to visit family and friends around Leicestershire.

David added: “It was good for both of us to get that reassurance from someone else. I think it is important to say that this isn’t a test in any way. I personally really enjoyed taking the assessment.”

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It’s fantastic that David has taken this course, especially now all of us are out and about more and the roads are getting busier. After a period of not using our cars very much, it is good to check that we haven’t forgotten any important driving skills.

‘’Our aim is to support mature drivers and our voluntary driving assessment offers that practical help and support to deal with some of the challenges of modern-day driving. There is no pass or fail just an opportunity to brush up on skills and maybe reduce the bad habits we have picked up over the years.

“Our instructors take the health and safety of our residents very seriously and support mature drivers to continue driving for as long as they can.”

The course costs £45 and this includes the assessment, written feedback and any necessary guidance and advice.