Harborough orchestra heads to Scotland for concerts with friends made during lockdown

Pheonix Saxophone Orchestra

Market Harborough’s Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra is making a 480-mile trip to Scotland to perform two concerts.

The local musicians will be working alongside the Aberdeenshire Saxophone Orchestra – who they previously have only met online and built a firm friendship during lockdown. Together the two groups had an online recording project of Julius Fučik’s ‘Entry of the Gladiators’ nominated for a prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society Inspiration Award.

The concerts will take place in Inverurie on June 3 and at Aden Country Park, Mintlaw on June 4, with the 40-strong combined orchestra performing three joint pieces, including their award-nominated piece. The two groups will also play a selection of music from their own repertoires, including classical, folk, choral, jazz and rock.

Jane Smith from Pheonix Saxophone Orchestra said: “We are really excited to be making the trip north to meet and play live with our friends in Aberdeenshire for the very first time. We’ve built a very strong relationship online over the past three years, and this is a fantastic example of how music can unite us, across borders.”

Aberdeen Sax Orchestra’s Foss Foster said: “Both our orchestras are very new, but we are growing fast and already we are breaking new ground and looking for exciting opportunities. This joint venture with PSO is just such an opportunity to bring the saxophone to the attention of a wider audience.”

The musicians will also be going on a sightseeing tour around Aberdeenshire and are planning mini pop up concerts en route.