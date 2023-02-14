Harborough nursery fundraising after devastating diagnosis of one of its own children

'Cheeky and vivacious' Finn.

A nursery in Market Harborough is raising money following the diagnosis of one of its children with an incurable condition.

Nursery-goer Finn has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) a rare, incurable genetic disease, which causes progressive muscle wasting and affects the heart and breathing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Castle Lane Day Nursery is raising funds for the charity Duchenne UK which provides clinical trials to find treatments for the currently incurable condition. Around 100 boys a year in the UK are diagnosed with DMD.

Finn was diagnosed with the condition a year ago, aged three.

His parents said: “Duchenne will gradually take away Finn’s ability to do the things we all take for granted. This is because his body does not produce a vital protein called dystrophin, which strengthens and protects muscles. He struggles with mobility and fatigue and will increasingly rely on a wheelchair over the course of his childhood.

“Our cheeky, vivacious boy, who makes friends wherever he goes with his gorgeous smile and laugh, will live a shortened, and very different, life to the one we had imagined for him, but we are determined to make it the best life possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nursery staff have organised a number of events to help boost the charity’s efforts including a ‘duvet day’ and a sponsored walk.

The duvet day takes place on Wednesday March 1 and invites children to don their pyjamas and enjoy activities including hot chocolate making, baking, art, yoga and mindfulness. A £1 donation is suggested.

And a six-mile sponsored walk around Pitsford Reservoir also aims to raise awareness of Finn’s condition on Sunday March 26.

The tot’s family have also set up an online campaign called ‘Fight for Finn’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His parents added: “We want to do whatever we can to help make sure that everyone with Duchenne gets the best possible care and support, and that in future no family has to go through this.

“That’s why we are raising money for Duchenne UK – to help build awareness and understanding of DMD and to fund research and clinical trials, which could one day save lives.”