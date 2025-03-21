Harborough named as one of the best places to live for the THIRD year in a row!

Market Harborough has been named as one of the best places to live for the THIRD year in a row!

Our town was included in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide in 2023 and 2024 - and now it has made the 2025 list of best places in the Midlands.

Just over the border in Rutland, Oakham has also made it back onto this year's list.

The judges said about Market Harborough: "Set in a pretty countryside known as the Notswolds — like the Cotswolds without the pretentiousness or the price tag - Market Harborough is hard to beat.

Judges said that Market Harborough has "a fine selection of independent shops, upmarket chains and a market that has been going strong for more than 800 years."

Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles said: “This is fantastic news for the town and district. We all know that Market Harborough is a beautiful town and I am glad that the judges have once again agreed with us.

"We work hard to make Market Harborough a great place to live and have ambitious plans to make sure it continues to improve.

"These include ambitious plans such as our major rewilding site north of the town, which we hope will turn into an area of national significance.”

The list is as follows (in alphabetical order, apart from the winner):

Ilmington, Warwickshire (regional winner)

Eccleshall, Staffordshire

Harborne, Birmingham

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Oakham, Rutland

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Wirksworth, Derbyshire

The Sunday Times’s expert judges have visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds and mobile signal to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

What the judges said about Market Harborough

The judges praised initiatives such as the Eco Village, the community fridge and garden, a repair café and events such as a book club and meditation classes. It also mentioned cultural highlights like Arts Fresco and the Nevill Holt opera festival.

They added: "The Grand Union Canal is a popular spot for boating, cycling or a relaxing walk, while locals can get the adrenaline pumping at a range of sports clubs, including hockey, rugby, netball, athletics and pickleball, or at the Festival of Cycling in October. "Volunteers keep the place going, helping to run everything from the Eco Village to the Parkruns and Summer Fayre in Welland Park, as well as the not-for-profit community cinema and the June carnival."

The judges also praised the town's mix of shops and restaurants, naming Space NK, Joules and Jo Malone, as well as homewares shops Bagel&Griff and Bowden Stores.

"The Garage Bakehouse has cult status (and queues) for its artisan breads, coffee and viennoiserie. Aldwinckles Coffee House and Two Old Goats are worth a shout out," they added.

And, of course, they praised the market, adding: “The indoor market is open six days a week and includes everything from greengrocers to a zero-waste refill store, and was voted Best Small Indoor Market in the Great British Market Awards 2025. There’s also a farmers’ market and an artisan market each month.”

For fancier fayre, the judges gave a mention to Ascough’s Bistro, Nossa, The Nevill Arms in Medbourne and Keythorpe Hall.

To find out more visit https://www.thetimes.com/best-places-to-live