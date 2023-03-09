The workshop was attended by 24 people

Musicians from across Harborough have come together for a workshop led by a professional saxophonist.

Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra organised the day long event with composer Mick Foster which was held at Church Langton Community Hall. The saxophonist previously played with the likes of John Dankworth, Stan Sultzman and with Ginger Baker’s Air Force.

And the event in Harborough saw 24 players come from near and far – with one attendee even coming from York. Between them they played seven different types of saxophone and focused on three pieces of music including ‘The Oily Rag’ by composer Richard Percival and ‘Mission Improbable’ by John Holland. The musicians also learnt a new piece composed by Mick called ‘Journey Home’.

Mick Foster led the workshop

Mick Foster said: “It was a pleasure to work with Phoenix and their guests. We had a very productive day working through a wide range of music. I was very happy with how my new piece, Journey Home, sounded. The ensemble made a wonderful rich sound, and the atmosphere in the room felt very positive.”

Mick will be playing at the Three Swan’s Hotel on Sunday (March 12) at midday. Tickets are £14 for members of Harborough Jazz Club and £16 for non-members. Click here for tickets.

