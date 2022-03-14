Harborough music charity unveils line-up for Junior X Factor Finals Concert

Great Bowden Recital Trust (GBRT) is gearing up to stage this year’s Junior X Factor Finals Concert.

Great Bowden Recital Trust (GBRT) is gearing up to stage this year’s Junior X Factor Finals Concert.

The heats were held online amid the Covid pandemic but the Finals Concert will be live and in person for the first time since 2019.

The panel of expert judges spent an “enjoyable four hours watching video entries that had been submitted for the competition”.

And nine young singers, instrumentalists and composers hit the required score of 63 out of 75 to make it to the Finals Concert.

The showpiece occasion will be held on Saturday March 26 at Market Harborough Methodist Church.

The finalists, who range in age from 7 to 17 years, are (instrument in brackets):

Emmeline Rose Hamilton (Lever Harp)

Hannah Davey (Voice)

Jude Ascough (Drums)

Lily Ingall (Voice)

Lily Vasey (Voice)

Mollie Yarrow (Voice)

Oliver Hensher (Drums)

Riley Vick (Trombone)

Sam Benson (Composition)

The Finals Concert will also include performances from Great Bowden Recital Trust Youth Vocal Choir and last year’s Overall Winner Ione Banks.

The Trust has been running an annual Junior X Factor talent competition since 2008, including a virtual competition during lockdown in 2021.

“We are grateful to Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity for sponsoring this year’s competition.

“The competition is open to all composers, singers and instrumentalists in school years 1-13 who live within 20 miles of Market Harborough,” said Great Bowden Recital Trust.

“It aims to give young people an opportunity to increase their confidence and musical skills.

“Every entrant has received constructive written feedback from the judges with suggestions for future improvement.”

The competition is free to enter and prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

Best Vocal Performance will receive £25 music store vouchers and £175 vocal lessons funded by GBRT

Best Instrumental Performance will receive £50 music store vouchers and £150 instrumental lessons funded by GBRT

Best Original Composition will receive £200 music store vouchers

One of the above category winners will also be chosen as the Overall Winner of the competition and will receive an additional £50 music store vouchers

Most promising vocalist and most promising instrumentalist will each receive £100 vocal or instrumental lessons funded by the Trust.

Sue Benson, GBRT’s managing trustee, said: “It is very exciting to be able to hold a live Finals Concert again this year after a two-year break due to Covid.