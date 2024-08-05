Harborough music charity launches project to address underrepresentation of men in choirs

The project will allow men to try out singing in a friendly, supportive and inclusive space.

A Harborough music charity is launching a project to encourage more men to sing.

The Great Bowden Recital Trust (GBRT) is preparing to run Men Sing for Movember. The free-to-join male voice choir will allow men to try out singing in a friendly, supportive and inclusive space.

According to the charity, singing with others is proven to have positive effects including reducing isolation, promoting feelings of belonging, reducing stress and anxiety, and boosting 'happy'

hormones like dopamine and serotonin.

The three-month project, whose name takes inspiration from the Movember movement in November which raises awareness of men’s health issues – will run from September to December.

Eight rehearsals will take place on Sunday evenings at Meadowdale Primary School followed by a ‘debrief’ at a local pub. The project will culminate in a performance at the charity’s Christmas

Concert in December.

There is no commitment beyond the end of the project, although men can join the Community Choir if they would like to continue.

GBRT is among four music groups across the UK taking part in an 18-month pilot project about inclusion, run by national group Making Music.

GBRT managing trustee Sue Benson explained local data identified men as a group currently under-represented in the field.

She added: “While men are not traditionally seen as a minority group, when it comes to music, making it can often be more difficult to encourage men to get involved and take advantage of all of the

fantastic benefits that it offers, so this is one area that we have chosen to focus on for the project.

“We are also promoting the mental health benefits of music which provided a natural link to Movember who do a lot of important work on men’s mental health.”

Project lead Jim Holyoak said: “I wasn’t in a great place personally and professionally before I joined the choir, but focusing on music and making new friends has helped me and I really hope Men

Sing for Movember will help others in the same way. So, please join us and support others by Singing for Movember.”

There is no charge to take part but the charity encourages participants to make a donation and fundraise for Movember.

Visit gbrt.uk/project/men-sing-movember for further information.