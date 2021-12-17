Harborough Museum receives a glowing report and top marks by inspectors

The Earl of Wessex pictured with Richard Knox, Access and Interpretations Manager at Leicestershire County Council, at Harborough Museum. Photo by Andy Carpenter.

Harborough Museum has received a glowing report and top marks after being inspected by Visit England.

The Market Harborough-based museum was saluted by the country’s tourism body for its impressive range of content, well-presented displays, knowledgeable team of staff and “exemplary” standards of cleanliness.

The popular attraction, which houses the famed Hallaton treasure collection, is set up in the Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street and is run by Leicestershire County Council.

Harborough Museum was given an overall score of 74 per cent – up from 72 per cent in 2019 – by the Visit England inspection team.

Charnwood and Melton Carnegie museums also scored highly.

Cllr Christine Radford, the county council’s cabinet member for heritage, leisure and arts, said: “Our three market town museums are gems, which perfectly showcase the history and heritage of the communities they serve.

“I am delighted that the hard work of the staff and volunteers at Melton, Charnwood and Harborough Museums has been recognised by Visit England.”

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, toured Harborough Museum when they paid a high-profile Royal visit to Market Harborough on Wednesday September 8.