Harborough Museum honoured with national award for ‘Hallaton Helmet’ display

The Hallaton Helmet Handmade replica.

Harborough Museum has scooped a national award for its display and exhibition of an historic Roman cavalry helmet.

Leicestershire County Council’s Museums’ team were recognised by national body The Society for Museum Archaeology Annual Awards in the ‘Exhibition, Display or Interpretation’ category for its work to restore and display the Hallaton Helmet.

The piece was discovered by the Hallaton Fieldwork Group and University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2001 during an excavation of an Iron Age site.

It was buried at a native British shrine around the time of the Roman invasion of Britain which began in AD 43. The unique helmet would have been worn by a Roman cavalry officer of high status.

The display case with the helmet's associated pieces.

It has been reconstructed by conservators after suffering deterioration during burial. Communities lead Cllr Christine Radford said: “This is a fantastic honour for Harborough Museum and is a testament to all the hard work that has happened behind the scenes to ensure the successful restoration and display of this iconic helmet.

“If you haven’t seen it already, I would encourage you to visit when you get a chance. It is a fantastic historic artefact that has been brought back to life in all its glory.”

The council’s project team worked with design specialists RFA Design, to reconfigure the museum’s gallery space to make the original helmet, cheekpieces and associated finds, the centrepiece of the Hallaton Treasure Gallery.

The replica project was thanks to funding from a number of local charities and groups as well as the district council.

Visit www.harboroughmuseum.org.uk for information on the museum and upcoming events.