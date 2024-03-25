A unique Roman helmet, found more than 20 years ago near the village of Hallaton has been re-displayed at Harborough Museum.The Hallaton Helmet is a unique 1st century Roman cavalry helmet discovered by the Hallaton Fieldwork Group and University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2001 during an excavation of an Iron Age site.It is the first time all of the key finds are being displayed together after years of painstaking reconstruction work by British Museum conservators. Five additional helmet cheekpieces and other objects found buried with it are going on display for the first time since the conservation was completed in 2020.Staff and volunteers at Harborough Museum studied the helmet to produce drawings of how it may have looked originally, which has allowed two exceptional artisans to recreate the helmet as it might have looked when it was new.Silversmith senior lecturer and researcher Rajesh Gogna has produced a replica helmet by creating a CAD model which was 3D printed in plastic, electroformed, silver-plated and gilded.Another helmet was handcrafted by archaeologist and replica maker Francesco Galluccio, who used traditional methods that would have been familiar to the original Roman armourer.Councillor Christine Radford said: “We are excited to have the Hallaton Helmet back with us at Harborough Museum for people to view. This re-display would not be possible without the amazing conservation and reconstruction work which has been undertaken.“There has also been a lot of behind the scenes work from the staff in the Museum Service, who have created lots of content to tell the story of the helmet and its discovery. I do hope you all get the chance to head down to the museum, to experience this historic artifact.”The display can be seen at Harborough Museum. The work has been made possible thanks to generous funding from Leicestershire Archaeological and Historical Society, Market Harborough Historical Society, Leicestershire Fieldworkers, The Friends of Leicester and Leicestershire Museums, Market Harborough & the Bowdens Charity and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.Visit the Harborough Museum website for details on exhibitions and upcoming events.