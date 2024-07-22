The exhibition will focus on the 'People at Work' collection.

Visitors to Harborough Museum can enjoy a big dose of nostalgia this summer.

The venue is mong three of Leicestershire County Council’s museums showcasing the much-loved Ladybird Books series, printed in the county at the collection’s former site in Loughborough.

Ladybird’s ‘People at Work’ series is the focal point at Harborough Museum. The free exhibition considers how attitudes have changed since the publication of the first Ladybird title over 60 years ago. Original illustrations and museum objects will be on display along with community portrait photos and stories.

Cllr Christine Radford said: “This is a trip down memory lane, and a chance to enjoy three fantastic days out across Leicestershire. I’m so glad we’ve been able to bring these exhibitions to our museums and I’m hopeful everyone gets a chance to attend.”

Henry Wills originally opened a bookshop in Loughborough in 1867. Although the Loughborough factory closed in 1999, Ladybird Books continue to be published by Penguin Random House.

Visit www.harboroughmuseum.org.uk for more details.