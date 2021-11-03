Harborough MP will hold crunch talks with rail chiefs in a bid to tidy up Harborough railway station

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien is to hold crunch talks with rail chiefs at Market Harborough railway station on Friday (November 5) in a bid to tidy up the area.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien is to hold crunch talks with rail chiefs at Market Harborough railway station on Friday (November 5) in a bid to tidy up the area.

The Conservative MP will be meeting senior officials from both Network Rail and East Midlands Railway as he steps up attempts to transform the busy station’s eyesore grounds.

“Market Harborough is a wonderful town and we need to ensure the station mirrors this.

“Stations like Market Harborough are often a ‘gateway’ for an area and help to form the first impression one has of an area, especially if visiting for the first time,” said Neil.

“While there was some initial confusion between rail partners as to where the responsibility sat for certain areas of upkeep and maintenance, we’ve since had some positive discussions on this and agreed to meet at the station shortly.

“This will give an opportunity to look at the areas that could benefit from some attention and gain clarity on exactly who can deliver the improvements this station and town deserve.

“I know how hard our incredible volunteers from Market Harborough in Bloom work across the town to keep it looking so wonderful,” added Neil.

“And so it would be great to see the station in a similar light.”

The MP has set up Friday’s key get-together after he called on regional railway bosses last month to get to grips with derelict land around the mainline station.

Neil said part of the site by the station on St Mary’s Road had “degenerated into an unsightly mess full of weeds and shrubs”.

“The new bigger car park and the cycle hub for commuters and travellers are very welcome.

“But when the station was redone two emergency exits from the station were created.

“They have degenerated into an unsightly mess full of weeds and shrubs growing up through the gravel.

“Because they are locked they can't even be used as exits,” said Neil.

“Network Rail have also kept a bit of land on which they have dumped some tatty old portacabins.

“Meanwhile, the old car park is just empty, even though the pick-up point at the front of the station is very congested because there are temporary loos on there.

"For such a nice town this is a really disappointing gateway.

“And in a place where we are all keen to see brownfield land used in preference to green fields, it seems a shame for the land to be just wasted like this,” said Neil.

Replying to the MP last month, Gary Walsh, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “We want to thank passengers and people in the community for their patience whilst vital improvements are carried out in and around Market Harborough station.

“The new car park created an additional 200 spaces for passengers. “Since the old car park closed, an existing compound - which holds signalling equipment and is essential for the railway to run safely - has become more visible,” admitted Gary.

“A temporary compound has also been put in place ahead of electrification work as part of a major upgrade to bring faster, more reliable services for passengers travelling on the Midland Main Line.