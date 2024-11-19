Harborough MP welcomes £1.75 billion rail improvement scheme to boost connectivity across Leicestershire

MP Neil O'Brien with supporters of the Midlands Rail Hub.

A £1.75billion scheme to boost rail connectivity in Leicestershire has been welcomed by Harborough’s MP.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Midlands Rail Hub project will introduce up to 100 extra trains to Birmingham each day and many more daily services between the biggest cities in the West and East Midlands.

MP Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough, Oadby and Wigston met with representatives from Midlands Connect, East Midlands Railway, Leicestershire County Council, and CrossCountry to discuss the benefits of the Midlands Rail Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr O’Brien said: “It has been great to hear about the Midlands Rail Hub and the benefits it will bring to train users in Harborough, Oadby and Wigston. It will be particularly beneficial for commuters in South Wigston who will have a better service to both Birmingham and Leicester. It’s a very exciting development and I am looking forward to seeing the project being delivered.”

Andy Clark, integrated transport programme manager at Midlands Connect, added: “Midlands Rail Hub will benefit residents in Harborough, Oadby and Wigston, by providing more frequent services to Leicester and Birmingham. This will provide many opportunities for these communities, as well as creating economic growth and a sustainable future. It’s fantastic the scheme has support from the local MP and the council.”

The Rail Hub is the region’s biggest rail improvement scheme and will serve more than 50 stations, covering 7 million people. Work is expected to run from 2025 until 2033 and will see the building of two ‘chords’ as well as further engineering interventions throughout the region.