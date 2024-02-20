Mr O’Neil says there are not many appropriate drop-off points at the school’s Coventry Road location.

Harborough MP, Neil O’Brien, is calling for measures to ease the problem of congested roads during the school run.

During a visit to St Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Coventry Road, Mr O’Brien was asked by the headteacher if he would approach Harborough District Council to help better manage their drop-off time in the mornings.

Neil explained: “As with any school, morning drop-offs can be chaotic, with all the children arriving at the same time. Whilst this can be managed in a lot of places, with St Joseph’s it is harder because there are no places to easily drop off the children. It is also located on the busy Coventry Road, and stopping cars often cause congestion.

“However, there is a council-owned car park nearby, which is virtually empty at that time of the morning. The Commons car park would be a perfect place to easily – and safely – drop off children in the morning; it’s close to the school and would eliminate congestion on the road.”

The MP has written to Harborough District Council with a request to make use of the car park. Mr O’Brien added it would only be needed in the morning since evening pick-ups are usually staggered due to after school clubs.

The school recently faced challenges after the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete – or RAAC – meant the school hall and kitchen needed to be closed off.

But, Mr O’Brien said, unlike the concrete issue, the school run problem could be resolved simply and quickly.

“Whilst this may only be a small measure, it would create a big difference for this wonderful school in the town.

Cllr Darren Woodiwiss, Harborough District Council’s Cabinet lead for Environmental and Climate Change, assured the council would speak to the school about the issue.

He said: “We acknowledge that St Joseph’s Primary School is experiencing traffic congestion and problematic parking during morning school runs. We also understand the school’s concerns for pupil safety and thank the MP Neil O’Brien for bringing this to our attention on Wednesday afternoon.