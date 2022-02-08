Harborough MP spearheads new move to cap most parking fines at £50

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien is spearheading new Government moves to cap most parking fines at £50.

The MP, who’s also the Minister for Levelling Up, is leading the introduction of a new private parking code of practice to tackle issues often faced by users of private carparks.

The new measures will mean fines being brought into line with local councils, prices having to be displayed more clearly, a fairer system of appeals and a grace period to pay.

Most fines will be capped at £50 with higher fines still in place for more serious breaches - such as parking in blue badge bays.

“Private firms issue roughly 22,000 parking tickets every day, often adopting a system of misleading and confusing signage, aggressive debt collection and unreasonable fees designed to extort money from motorists.

“Our new Code Of Practice will set out a clear vision with the interests of safe motorists at its heart, while cracking down on the worst offenders,” said Neil.

“This sets out a clear vision for the regulatory system with the interests of safe motorists at its heart.

“The publication of the Private Parking Code of Practice today is a big step towards translating that bold vision into reality,” said the Harborough MP.

“It provides for clear and fair rules as well as fair treatment."

The scheme, which is being welcomed by both the AA and RAC, will bring private parking firms more into line with councils, meaning that:

Excessive debt collection fees for late tickets, which can be as high as £70, will be banned

Parking firms will have to more clearly display pricing and terms and conditions

Firms will have to give motorists a 10-minute grace period before they can issue a late fine