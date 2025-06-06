Harborough MP says parts of town centre are 'not being looked after' - but council hits back

Harborough's MP has called for a “renewed focus on civic pride” amid complaints about the so-called neglected state of the town centre.

Neil O’Brien MP has claimed parts of Market Harborough are “clearly not being looked after properly”, but council leaders have disputed his claims.

The MP for Harborough, Oadby and Wigston said he is urging local councils, businesses and residents to work together to improve the appearance of the town, keep public spaces clean, tidy and welcoming, and “help keep Harborough looking its best”.

He said Market Harborough “is a fantastic place to live and visit”, but claimed parts of the town centre “are clearly not being looked after properly”, saying he had received many emails from residents who are “understandably fed up with the mess and neglect”.

Leaders on Harborough District Council (HDC) have contested those claims though, saying the town is among the county’s “cleanest”.

In his rallying call, Mr O’Brien raised concerns with the town’s Sainsbury’s store as well as its flower bedding and state of its car park. He said he had written to Sainsbury’s about the issues which included a commode being found dumped in the bushes near the supermarket entrance. He added Sainsbury’s has now said they are now waiting on a quote for a new sign.

‘Harborough hole’

The MP has also said he has raised concerns with HDC about the so-called “Harborough hole” – a gap which he said is a result of a missing tree outside Market Harborough’s British Heart Foundation shop. Mr O’Brien said the “hole” has left an exposed gap in the pavement and does not help the town.

He said: “These kinds of problems send the wrong message about our town and are entirely avoidable, we’re incredibly lucky to have such a variety of shops, historic buildings and leisure activities. As residents we should be doing our every bit to keep Harborough looking as good as it should.”

However, the leader of HDC has hit out at the MP’s criticism. Councillor Phil Knowles said he had checked with officers and there had been “zero complaints” about the hole and wider issues in the town.

He said: “We have also had nothing forwarded from Neil O’Brien MP relating to mess and neglect. It is disappointing that once again we are having to respond publicly to negative comments about our town”.

“Our high street and town centre is flourishing with regular new shop openings which keep bringing new jobs and new life to our wonderful town. There is a small gap where a tree used to be which officers have been working with Leicestershire County Council on – whose responsibility it is – to address this, and we hope to have this sorted in the coming months, but it is not a question for the district council who are very proud of the town, how it looks, and what it has to offer.”

Despite his criticisms, Mr O’Brien also praised the work of volunteers and community groups, including Market Harborough in Bloom, “who give up their time to care for parks, pick litter and maintain public spaces”, and said their efforts should be “matched by stronger action from local authorities and responsible upkeep by businesses.”