Harborough MP salutes thriving community and voluntary groups in Harborough

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien has saluted a whole host of thriving community and voluntary groups in Market Harborough.

The MP paid tribute as he held the first packed meeting of the Market Harborough Partnership.

The organisation is chaired by Neil with Harborough council leader Phil King as deputy chair.

The body brings together a wide range of charities and community set-ups across Market Harborough.

VASL, Loros, VAL, Harborough Woodland, Sustainable Harborough, Spectrum, Howard Watson Symington Memorial charity, HomeStart South Leicestershire, Market Harborough & The Bowdens charity all attended the first get-together.

The Royal British Legion, Shopmobility, St Dionysius’ Church, HCYC, Harborough District Council and Brooke House College, which hosted the meeting at their campus, also turned up.

Neil said: “It was great to hear from so many of the local charities and groups who do such brilliant work across the town and wider district. “The last 18 months has shown the crucial role these organisations play.

“It was really useful to hear from them about the work they’re involved in and also some of the challenges or opportunities before them.”

The Conservative MP added: “Both Cllr Phil King and I are keen to hear more from the different groups in the coming weeks and months to see how we can support their work, help to join up the dots and also work together with local schools who we’ll also be reaching out to.”

Maureen O’Malley, the manager at VASL, (Voluntary Action South Leicestershire), said: “We are grateful to Neil for facilitating a useful forum, bringing together the voluntary and community sector together in Market Harborough.

“VASL looks forward to the growth and development of this important platform for local groups to work together.”

Neil added: “I’d like to thank all of the attendees for joining the meeting and for everything they and their teams and volunteers have done to support so many people over the years, but particularly during the pandemic.