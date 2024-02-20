Businesses are being impacted by road closures due to ongoing railway bridge upgrades.

Harborough’s MP is speaking up for businesses impacted by railway bridge closures due to works by Network Rail.

MP Neil O’Brien has contacted Network Rail chief executive Neil Haines to make him aware of the loss of footfall experienced by businesses, particularly in Fleckney, due to disruption of travel routes from Leicester.

Work to upgrade bridges around the area, as part of a project to electrify trainlines, have been ongoing as early as last summer. And one, whose works began in January, closed again after it was hit by a van.

In a letter addressed to Mr Haines, Mr O’Brien wrote: “As part of work on the electrification of the Midland Mainline, various bridges in my constituency have been shut for long periods of time.

As well as affecting residents - particularly around the village of Fleckney - this has had an impact on local businesses.

"The impact has been particularly severe for a group of businesses at Wistow Rural Centre. They are reliant on people travelling down from Leicester, a journey which has become very difficult. Takings are sharply down, and several businesses are suffering financially as a result.

“The bridge at the corner of Newton Lane and Glen Road has been shut for some time, and problems for local businesses have been compounded by the slow pace of work to repair the bridge on Station Road near Great Glen.

The Station Road bridge was closed for electrification, and reopened, only to be closed again after a van hit it. The combined effect of severing both roads has made life very difficult for local residents and local businesses.”

As well as this, the MP pointed out the recent news the work on the bridge on Newton Lane, which was closed in October, is to go on for longer than the expected date of March 1.

The reason given by the firm was a ‘temporary pause’ to discuss final details of the highway design with Leicestershire County Council.

The MP is asking for confirmation of completion dates and compensation for impacted businesses.

The letter concluded: “First, I am seeking a new date and guarantee on when the work on these bridges will be complete.

Second, I believe businesses who have lost out through no fault of their own should be compensated for these long running works.”

After being contacted by the Mail, Network Rail did not respond with a date but they did urge affected businesses to contact them to make a compensation claim.

Gavin Crook, principal programme sponsor for Midland Main Line Electrification, said: “We are very sorry for the disruption which the vital bridge work is causing to the local community.

“We know how frustrating this can be and are committed to complete the work as soon as possible. We’re working hard with local stakeholders to finalise the programme to finish the job.”