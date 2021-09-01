Diana Brooks at Wistow Maize has turned into a Sunflower maze. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A mystical Harborough maze has become even more amazing – after turning into a sea of stunning sunflowers.

Wistow Maze near Kibworth Beauchamp has been packing in excited visitors from right across the region since reopening to the public on Monday July 19.

And ecstatic Diana Brooks, who owns the award-winning eight-acre countryside attraction, said her mass sunburst of mellow yellow is dazzling everybody.

Wistow Maize. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“People of all ages are just loving our sunflowers. They are just coming up so beautifully,” said Diana.

“We have been here 17 years.

“And this year’s crop is definitely into the top two or three crops that we’ve produced.

“The sunflowers are starting to tower well above the old maize – and visitors can see them so clearly.

“We reopened on July 19 – the so-called Freedom Day as most of the Covid lockdown restrictions were lifted.

“And it’s just been great, people have flocked here,” said Diana.

“We’ve had generations of families coming here for years.

“And so many people have told me just how delighted they are that we’re open again after being forced to stay closed last summer.

“It’s starting to slow down now, of course, as children go back to school.

“But we are still welcoming people every day as they come along to admire our sensational sunflowers as well.

“I wasn’t sure what to do this year after the huge disappointment of last year,” admitted Diana.

“We spent thousands of pounds getting prepared to open last summer.

“And then we lost it all because the pandemic hit us.

“But my husband Richard persuaded me to give it a go in July.

“And I’m so glad that he did because it’s just been absolutely brilliant.”

As well as feasting your eyes on the sea of sunflowers, you can also take part in a whole range of mini mazes and games in the Activity Funyard.

They include a space-hopper track, hoopla, beanbag throwing and a football shooting game.

You can also pop into the Wistow Rural Centre, just moments away.

The venue boasts a cafe, garden centre, art gallery, model village and a string of special-interest shops, making it a top day out for everyone.

Crowned Leicestershire’s “Best Visitor Attraction”, Wistow Maze will be open every day this week from 10am-6pm until Sunday (September 5).

The maze will then be open on a weekend only up until and including Sunday September 19.

Adults will be charged £8.50, children £6.95 and Family Tickets (2+2) are £28.

You can find out more on www.wistow.com or by calling 07884 403889.

You will find Wistow Maze opposite Wistow Rural Centre, which is signed from the A6 at Great Glen and Kibworth and the A5199 at Kilby.