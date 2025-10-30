Harborough Market home to unique remembrance display to support Poppy Appeal
The display, which has been hand-knitted and crocheted, has been created by staff and customers of Craft-i-Trims, a trader at the market which provides a selection of wool, ribbon, material, buttons and other crafting items.
More than 50 volunteers, aged between five and 90, have helped create the display, which has been heralded as ‘a visual masterpiece’.
The display includes life-sized soldiers, knitted from head to toe, accompanied by dogs decorated in purple poppies, a traditional colour used to remember animals lost in military service.
The display, which can be viewed at the market until after Armistice Day on November 11, features more than 3,120 poppies of all different shapes and styles.