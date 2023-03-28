News you can trust since 1854
Harborough man with passion for planes creates aircraft cockpit in his home

He says it allows him to test his skills as a pilot

By Laura Kearns
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:48 BST
Dave Larder takes to the skies

A man with a passion for planes is flying high after creating an aircraft cockpit in his home.

Semi-retired joiner Dave Larder and wife Terry moved in the new William Davis Wellington Place estate in Market Harborough – which is named after the Wellington bombers based in the area during the Second World War.

And the couple can now ‘fly’ anywhere in the world after Dave built an aircraft simulator in the spare room. One of his most recent virtual trips included a flight across the alps.

He said: “I’ve been interested in planes since I was a boy and it’s wonderful to have a room where I can test my skills as a pilot.

“We call this room The Cockpit. It’s got all the flight controls and you can take off from any airport in the world. The scenery is spectacular.”

