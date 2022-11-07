Harborough man named Chef of the Year in awards hosted by Masterchef expert Greg Wallace

Suhel Miah from Little India celebrates winning one of the top prizes. Alongside Masterchef judge Greg Wallace and Tasmin Lucia-Khan.

A chef from Harborough has been named Best Chef of the Year in a glittering ceremony hosted by Masterchef expert Greg Wallace.

The Bangladesh Caterers Association awards named Suhel Miah Chef of the Year in the East Midlands region.

The chef, who works at Little India restaurant in Arnesby, received the award from industry expert Greg Wallace and TV personality Tasmin Lucia-Khan.

He said: “What an honour I am delighted to win BCA’s Chef of the Year Award for our region. These awards are so important, not only do they shine a light on great talent in this industry, but they celebrate the best of local talent.”