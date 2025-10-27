Members of the public have been asked for help to find a man jailed for Desborough GBH who has gone on the run from an open prison.

Patrick Gavin, 36, was nearly two years into a five-year, one-month sentence for causing GBH with intent in 2020 in Desborough. It had taken two years to bring Gavin to justice after he had ‘gone to ground’ after the attack.

Officers from the Derbyshire Constabulary have put out a plea for help finding the absconded criminal.

A force spokesman said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who absconded from Sudbury Prison.

“Patrick Gavin left the prison at 6.10pm on October 24.

“Gavin, 36, is currently serving a five year, one month sentence for causing GBH with intent in 2020 and has links to the Market Harborough area of West Northamptonshire.”

Gavin absconded from the jail alongside another prisoner Filipe Smith, who is currently serving a six year, six month prison sentence after being convicted of class A drug importation.

Patrick Gavin’s former address was Justin Park, Market Harborough.

He was jailed in November 2022 for his part in the attack alongside another man in a street attack two years earlier. Gavin had armed himself with a shovel to confront their victim, a man in his 40s, who was stabbed at least twice in the arm.

Anyone who has seen Gavin is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 945-241025:

• Website – https://orlo.uk/oyFxZ

• Facebook – via a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• Phone – call on 101.