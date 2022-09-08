Harborough man goes to new heights to raise money for the people who saved his life

Paul Davis (second left) with his wife Sharon Evans, Charlotte Spencer (his son's girlfriend) and his son Tom Davis.

Paul Davis had a cardiac arrest in early December 2021 while at home. Ambulance crews got to the scene in time - and after seven shocks Paul’s heart started again.

An air ambulance also landed nearby and the onboard doctor managed to give him vital life saving drugs.

Now, to say thank you and raise money for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, Paul and many other hardy souls managed to climb Snowdon in the middle of the night.

"So far we are doing well at over £1,300 raised, " said Paul, 62.

"44 of us, including my wife, me, my son and his partner, set off at 3am for an organised Snowdon Mountain Sunrise Walk.

"Alas we saw no sunrise, as we had only mist, rain, and gusts of 70mph at the top. Never again!

"But amazingly the sun came out for our descent so we could dry out."

Reflecting back on his cardiac arrest, Paul said that he suddenly collapsed in front of his wife.

Luckily the paramedics were close at hand - and by another piece of luck, the air ambulance helicopter was also close by and landed in the local park.

His family said: "Without this all miraculously coming together Paul wouldn’t be here or may have been brain damaged."

Paul said: "I was extremely lucky and it was only with the help of the local air ambulance that I survived.

"We are always saddened to hear of the many others who were not so fortunate as me. It also just shows how these things happen out of the blue, as I was just resting at home on a normal quiet Saturday morning.

"I have no recollection of events nor a few days prior to it, nor said I had any symptoms; no weakness or headache. etc, according to my wife. Just a sudden gasping for breath.

"It shows that we have to live our life to the full as we never know what’s round the corner."