Harborough magician says he is ready to leave the stage after more than three decades in showbiz

A Harborough magician is set to retire after more than 35 years in the business.

Jimmy James arrived in Harborough over 30 years ago as a typewriter mechanic.

Since then, his passion for magic grew, earning him top places in magic circles, rabbiting reviews with youngsters and shoulder-rubbing with royalty.

Jimmy, who plays in local band The Oat Hill Players, said: “I started out by messing around with magic as a child, but my greatest influence was from watching a magician called David Nixon who performed on television.”

Jimmy worked his way up local magic circles including the Leicester Magic Circle, and joined the Northampton Magic Club.

He said being accepted into the circle after an audition was a career highlight. Another, he added, was ‘sneaking in a few close-up magic tricks at a graduation lunch with the Queen at RAF Cranwell’.

Among his favourite tricks are ‘Run Rabbit Run’, producing his giant rabbit, and the ‘many tickle’, a wand producing different coloured feathers.

However, not all his tricks were to everyone’s taste. He added: “Also the kids’ favourite - but not mums’- was the mice. Oh I could tell you some stories about my mice, and I was very fond of them.”

Jimmy says while breaking into the industry takes perseverance, there is plenty of support and resources to make the magic happen.

His advice to budding magicians is: “Learn the basics first and remember no-one goes out just to see magic tricks. They go out to be entertained. That’s the job.

“Join Equity to get insured. Persevere. It won’t happen overnight. Join a club - it’s only a phone call away.”