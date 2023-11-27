Harborough Lions set to spread Christmas cheer by delivering Christmas cards
Volunteers from Harborough Twenty 12 Lions are gearing up to deliver Christmas cards – all for a good cause.
The Lions will deliver cards – mostly on foot – across Market Harborough and Great Bowden in return for a donation for charity, with 30p the minimum amount for each card. Donations should be put in a separate envelope to cards in the dedicated Lions’ post box.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All money raised will go to local charities, and in the past it has supported Dementia Harborough, Baby Basics, Toys on the Table and the Ukrainian Participation Project.
Post boxes will be available until Thursday December 14 and can be found in the council offices at the Symington Building, the Co-op, Farndon Fields farm shop, St Dionysis church, the Medical Centre, Tesco in Harborough town, Sainsbury's, Waitrose and Lloyds Bank.