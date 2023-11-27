Harborough Lions set to spread Christmas cheer by delivering Christmas cards

Most of the cards are delivered on foot in return for a donation for local charities.

Lesley Croft, John Bush and Sarah Hill of Market Harborough Lions Club get ready for the Christmas Card delivery service.

Volunteers from Harborough Twenty 12 Lions are gearing up to deliver Christmas cards – all for a good cause.

The Lions will deliver cards – mostly on foot – across Market Harborough and Great Bowden in return for a donation for charity, with 30p the minimum amount for each card. Donations should be put in a separate envelope to cards in the dedicated Lions’ post box.

All money raised will go to local charities, and in the past it has supported Dementia Harborough, Baby Basics, Toys on the Table and the Ukrainian Participation Project.