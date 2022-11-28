Harborough Lions set to spread Christmas cheer by delivering Christmas cards

Lesley Croft, John Bush and Sarah Hill of Market Harborough Lions Club get ready for the Christmas Card delivery service.

Volunteers from Harborough Twenty 12 Lions are gearing up to deliver Christmas cards – all for a good cause.

The Lions will deliver cards across Market Harborough and Great Bowden in return for a donation for charity, with 30p the minimum amount for each card. Donations should be put in a separate envelope to cards in the dedicated Lions’ post box.

All money raised will go to local charities, and in the past it has supported Dementia Harborough, Baby Basics, Toys on the Table and the Ukrainian Participation Project.

Lions president Jane Clarke said: "We're delighted to resume our popular Christmas post this year. The minimum donation is 30p per card and we ask that you put your donation in a separate envelope to your cards and post it in the box. “We empty the boxes regularly, and have fun sorting the post, and distributing the cards, mostly on foot - which means that only cards to Market Harborough, Little Bowden and Great Bowden addresses can be delivered by us.

“Harborough Twenty 12 Lions are a registered charity and club members are all volunteers, so 100% of money we raise from the post goes to charity. If you're interested in what your local Lions Club does to help serve the community, do get in touch, we love new members."

